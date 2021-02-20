'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Details Efforts to 'Figure Me Out' Amid Ongoing Drama With Husband Kody

✖

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is updating her followers on her journey in figuring herself out and celebrating "little wins" over the last year. The reality TV star posted a casual selfie with some soft curls on her Instagram saying, "The past year has been, well, it's been a year! I'm sure you can relate! I had some experiences in the past year that really caused me to look inward, look in the mirror, figure some things out, figure ME out. I've been taking time to improve myself, do a lot of introspection and self evaluation. I've been reading books (and when I say read, I mean Audible lol) listening to podcasts, meditating (ugh that's so hard for me, because 'slow down' isn't typically in my vocabulary)," she began in her caption.



She adds, "I was listening to something this morning, talking about the wins in our lives and how not everything has to be a big win. Life is about the little wins, the small things on the daily. The consistent small steps. The picking yourself up when you fall. Sometimes I look at my days and don't consider it a win, but I've been inspired to find something in each day that is a win."

"I was thinking about yesterday and what could be considered it's win. It was me seeing something that hurt, and that could have caused me to spiral really far and really hard, but in that moment I took to Marco Polo and my BFF, dumped a bit, shed a couple tears, did some self reflection and took some time to myself, and the spiral wasn't big, it wasn't deep, and it wasn't severe. I call that a win," she continued.

The update comes amid current marital drama between her and her partner Kody Brown. Brown aired out her grievances with Kody in a recent episode of Sister Wives, highlighting how the feelings shared between them didn’t seem to be mutual anymore. “I can’t make him love me,” she said in a confessional about her relationship. Recently, she slammed break-up rumors in December, assuring fans that she's still committed to her former husband and partner still.

She closed her message saying, "Celebrate your wins! Celebrate the things you do each day! If your win today is getting out of bed and getting dressed, celebrate yourself for that! If it looks like passing that college exam, yippee, you did it! It doesn't matter, just celebrate the amazing person you are and the amazing things you do. We're so often celebrating the things others do (and sisters, don't stop that because we needs our girls to have our backs) but don't forget to love and celebrate yourself too, because you deserve it!"