‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Posts Cryptic Message About Being ‘Imperfect and Vulnerable’

A Sister Wives star’s recent Instagram story has fans looking for a deeper meaning. Yesterday, Meri Brown posted a meme that read “I am imperfect and vulnerable but I am also brave and worthy of love and belonging,” against the backdrop of a serene, autumnal forest trail. As noticed by InTouch Weekly, the quote from storyteller Brené Brown on its own is fairly innocuous, it’s the timing that has tripped some up.

TLC recently dropped the first trailer for the new season of Sister Wives, and the tension between Brown and the rest of the reality show clan, so it’s being speculated that this was her response to that. The new trailer even seemed to hint at some of that tension, in particular between Meri and husband Kody Brown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meri Brown also made headlines over Thanksgiving by sharing a rare family photo, complete with one specific complaint. Their lack of shoes.

“Let’s take a picture, they said. No one will see our feet, they said,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy Thanksgiving from all of us to all of you!”

On a more somber note, Brown also opened up about her miscarriage in early December. While she and Kody had previously addressed it on their show back in 2012, a recent turn of events prompted her to revisit the episode.

“I woke up this morning thinking about how it would be to have my 12-year-old boy with me at Christmas this year,” she wrote. “Never thought I’d get the news today that a sweet little mom I know and love would be saying goodbye to her own sweet baby today too. [Miscarriage Sucks].”

While it doesn’t come up often, Meri Brown had previously addressed her miscarriage on Instagram back in 2017.

“The joy I felt when I found out he was coming was beyond amazing,” the post read. “The pain I felt when I realized that dream wouldn’t become a reality was an almost unbearable grief. Passing years ease the pain, but will never diminish the memories and the love. Septembers come and go, and each year I wonder what he would have looked like, who he would have been, and what would have been in his future.”

Sister Wives will return for its 14th season on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET.