‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Confirms Why She’s Sticking by Kody Brown Despite Marriage Woes

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has confirmed the reason why she’s sticking by Kody Brown despite their marriage woes. In a new Sister Wives bonus scene, Meri spoke briefly about a Season 10 moment when her sister-wife Christine was expressing being upset about moving to Arizona from Utah. “I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore,” Christine said at the time. Speaking to Sister Wives tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan in a one-on-one, Meri opened up about the impact that moment had on her relationship with Christine.

“It was from about that point on, that [Christine] was not very open to me and I started realizing that she just wasn’t open to communication with me,” Meri confessed. “And I just hoped that things were getting better … because I understand the rollercoaster in a relationship. I just was praying for her.” Sukanya stated that it appeared to viewers that Christine lost her desire to fix things between herself and Kody after witnessing Meri and Kody’s struggles. The host pointed out that Meri appeared to garner support from her family until she could revive a “full fellowship with Kody in the true sense of a husband and wife.”

“That’s what I hope for,” Meri replied, despite Kody already saying that he only considers them “friends” at this point. “But I also know that my goal and my purpose and my point is to just be a better person and to just look at the family because there’s value to that,” Meri continued. “There is value to this family that we have created.”

Meri was Kody’s first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014. Janelle Brown was Kody’s second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seem to have separated in late 2020. Christine became wife number three the next year, in 1994. They separated in November 2021. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife.

Recently, during the series of Sister Wives tell-all specials, Kody and Robyn opened up about feeling on the outside from her fellow wives. “Meri was really hard on Janelle, and then Janelle and Meri were hard on Christine, and then Jenelle, Meri and Christine were hard on Robyn,” Kody said in the second special episode. “And Robyn’s going, ‘Well, I didn’t do this to you. I didn’t do this, why are you this way?’ And frankly, other than Meri, I’m not sure that the others would ever want to be her friend.” Robyn then stated that she reached out to Janelle to try and work on their relationship, but was told that Janelle would “have to think about that.”