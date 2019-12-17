‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Celebrates Special Milestone Ahead of Season 14 Premiere

Meri Brown is celebrating two years of her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, being up and running for the people of Utah. Ahead of the Jan. 5 Season 14 premiere of Sister Wives, the TLC personality celebrated her achievement with a photo on Instagram of her relaxing on the porch of the Utah establishment fans watched her work so hard to get ready for guests.

“Blessed, pleased, and beyond grateful to celebrate two years of @lizzies_heritage_inn today,” she captioned the photo. “I can’t believe it’s been two years since our grand opening, how times flies! So excited for what the future holds!”

Sister Wives fans were especially proud of her accomplishment.

“Girl power… always believe in your self!” one follower wrote, as another added, “You’ve really come into your element the last couple of years.”

A third chimed in, “You belong there for sure. The glow in your face shows that.”

Meri has plenty of drama ahead of her, husband Kody Brown and her fellow wives, Robin, Janelle and Christine; as they prepare for the airing of Season 14 of their reality show.

“The sister wives have just moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they find that the ups and downs of their family’s polygamist lifestyle are as dramatic as they’ve ever been,” the network’s official synopsis reads for the season. “Angry neighbors drive one wife out of her rental house and the cost of the many properties the family needs for Kody’s four wives and many kids are threatening a financial disaster.”

“In hopes of reducing this burden, Kody makes plans for the whole family to build one giant house, but the wives are not so sure. And an argument erupts when the Browns try to divide up their new property. Tensions with first wife, Meri, are still unresolved and she goes back into therapy with Kody to try to fix their relationship. Of course, there’s much to celebrate as well. Meri’s daughter, Mariah, and her girlfriend, Audrey, get engaged and Janelle’s daughter Madison has a second baby!”

Sister Wives Season 14 premieres on TLC Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET.

