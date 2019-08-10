‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Blasts Reports She Has Left Flagstaff Home

Sister Wives star Meri Brown says that she has not left her husband Kody, in spite of recent reports. The TLC star blasted speculative reports that she had moved out of Flagstaff, Arizona as “twists” in a recent post on her Instagram Story.

Brown raised some eyebrows earlier this week with a video of herself driving out of Flagstaff, where she lives with Kody, his other wives and all of their children. However, at the time that post assured fans that “it’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later.”

Still, for many this was further evidence of trouble in the Brown household, where the polygamous family has had its share of ups and downs over the years. Finally, on Friday, Brown took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“Oh and all you tabloid writers, that one about me moving from Flagstaff when it was clearly Mosby saying goodbye after a visit with grandma, that was one of the best twists I’ve seen!” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Brown included a playful animated GIF in her temporary post. She followed it up with a couple of shots of herself at the vintage bed and breakfast that she owns in Parowan, Utah. In spite of her rebuttal, Radar Online has reported that her rental home in Flagstaff is now for sale, with a hefty $870,000 price tag. Whether she is leaving town or not, she has made it clear that she does not feel like a part of the family.

“It’s hard to be here and work on these relationships in the family,” she said in the most recent season of Sister Wives. “I’m looking in from the outside. I don’t feel like I have a husband and wife relationship.”

Fans and even other family members have feared that Brown would leave for some time now, as she makes various attempts to gain some independence. However, on the Sister Wives Tell All, Kody claimed that things were on the mend in his marriage with Brown.

“We have a commitment to a marriage,” he said. “We’re moving forward. We’re steadily working on a direction that’s fully mended.”

“It was not moving in a positive direction for a really long time prior to the realization,” she added. “From that point he and I and everybody had to figure out what we really wanted and move forward from there.”



Sister Wives is due for back for another season some time next year.