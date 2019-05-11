‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown Claps Back at Criticism Over Recent Posts

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown is letting her frustrations be known after receiving several comments about her weight.

The barrage of weight-focused comments came after the reality TV personality posted a bikini photo from a recent trip to Bali. While not necessarily negative, Brown said she was annoyed just the same.

The only daughter of Sister Wives stars Meri and Kody Brown posted the Instagram selfie on May 9. Her comments were flooded with fans writing things like, “you look like you’ve lost weight while in Bali … Might go you look so happy.”

Brown shared a whited out photo of herself on her Instagram Story, writing that she was “trying not to be frustrated when people say ‘wow have you lost weight?’”

“FUN FACT: my weight or lack thereof is probably one of the least interesting things about me!,” Brown wrote on her Instagram Story. “Ask me about my passions, my activism, my family, my interests. Literally. I am way more interesting than the amount of weight on my body.”

Dedicated followers know wellness is something Brown is passionate about. The TLC personality often posts about the topic on her Instagram. She regularly talks about “loving herself,” as noted by In Touch Weekly, and appears to have made it her mission to help others do the same.

As of late, Brown has been extremely focused on her training as a yoga instructor. In fact, it’s part of the reason she was in Bali to begin with. The Sister Wives star participated in a yoga teacher training there, posing a photo of herself sporting workout gear, writing that she was feeling “so full up on cacao, love and good conversation.”

The post drew comment from Janelle Brown, another Sister Wives star.

“Super excited to do a yoga sesh with you!,” she wrote.

Brown has way more than just her future as a yoga instructor to be excited about. In January, she and girlfriend Audrey Kriss got engaged during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. Brown told PEOPLE she and Kriss had just started dating when the first attended the inaugural event together two years prior, and it “was such as special time” for them.

The couple had been together just over two years at the time. Brown recalled having a major crush on her now-fiance at the time, PEOPLE reported.

“I had huge crush on Audrey for a little over a year before we started dating,” Brown recalled in an interview with the magazine.

The couple has yet to reveal a wedding date.