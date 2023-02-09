'Sister Wives' Star Undergoes Gender-Affirming Surgery

Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown's only child, Leon Brown, underwent gender-affirming surgery. Leon, 27, shared the news in a TikTok video published in January 2023. They publicly came out as transgender in June 2022 and will use they/them pronouns. Leon is engaged to Audrey Kriss, who is also transgender.

Leon's TikTok video showed them doing mundane morning tasks shirtless to show off the results of the gender-affirming procedure. The video has since been made private. "Finding divinity in the mundane," they captioned the video. This was the first time Leon shared with fans that they underwent the procedure, notes The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

While Leon has been very private about their journey, Kriss confirmed in May 2022 that they had successful gender-reassignment surgery. "Crazy what some self-love and time to yourself can do sometimes," Kriss wrote on May 19, 2022. "These past few years have been hard but I have been fortunate to have had some amazing moments of growth and joy along the way." In June, Kriss wrote that having an "open shirt at Pride this year was big-time gender euphoria."

Leon announced that they are transgender in a June 2022 post. They recalled realizing that they weren't a girl for the first time when they were young. "Unfortunately I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. So I continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman," Leon wrote. "And here's the thing, I'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Later on, Leon explained why they were sharing this information publicly. "I'm sharing this part of myself to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries," they wrote. "if you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me. my name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. please only refer to me in that way."

Leon's parents Kody and Meri recently split. They were legally married from 1990 to 2014 when Kody divorced her to legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, so he could adopt Robyn's children. Meri and Kody stayed in a spiritual union until last year. In the Sister Wives: One-on-One special that aired in December 2022, Meri and Kody's second wife Janelle confirmed they were no longer in a relationship with Kody. The TLC star's third wife, Christine Brown, separated from Kody in November 2021.