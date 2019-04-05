‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown and Wife Christine Celebrate Son’s Major Milestone

Sister Wives stars Kody and Christine Brown celebrated a major milestone for their son, Paedon Brown, on Instagram Wednesday.

The couple congratulated 20-year-old Paedon on graduating from National Guard Boot Camp. Christine shared a photo of the proud parents with their son on her Instagram page.

“Congratulations [Paedon] for graduating from National Guard Boot Camp,” Christine wrote adding a “hooah” and “National Guard” hashtag at the end.

Sister Wives fans congratulated Paedon and his parents for his accomplishment.

“So proud. Thank you for choosing to serve our country and others abroad,” one fan wrote.

“What a handsome young (TALL) man! Thank you for your service, Paedon! And thank you to you and Kody for your sacrifice!” another wrote.

“Welcome to the military family [Paedon Brown] There is NOTHING more manly than a military man,” another wrote.

Paedon graduated from boot camp at Fort Jackson in on Wednesday in Columbia, South Carolina. According to the Fort Jackson Facebook page, he is a member of the 2nd Batallion, 60th Infantry Regiment. The fort also shared a photo of Paedon and his parents on their Facebook page.

Paedon headed off for boot camp in January. That month, Christine shared a photo with her son before he headed off to Utah. “Saying goodbye to Paedon! He’s leaving for Utah National Guard boot camp,” she wrote at the time.

According to InTouch Weekly, Paedon is not the first member of the Brown family to serve in the military. His half-brother Garrison Brown, whose mother is Janelle Brown, joined the National Guard in July 2016 and graduated in September. Janelle’s other son, Hunter, is enrolled at the U.S. Air Force Academy and will graduate next year.

Paedon is one of three children Kody shares with Christine, his third wife. They also share daughter Aspyn Christine, 24, and Mykelti Ann, 22.

While Christine and Kody celebrate their son’s achievement, the Brown family has been in turmoil on their show, Sister Wives. The family moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona and the move did not go well, with some of his wives not approving his plans. He tried to get them to agree to move to one big house for him, his four wives and their 18 children, but eventually settled on moving into different houses on 15 acres of land.

Sister Wives viewers have blasted Kody for apparently putting his own interests ahead of his family’s.

“I’ve been doing right by this family, ALL my wives and ALL my children for 30 years. Have some faith in me,” he wrote on Twitter on March 31, adding the hashtag “not perfect.”

New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Christine Brown