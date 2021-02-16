'Sister Wives': Kody Brown's Uncomfortable Conversation With Wives in Season 15 Premiere Has Fans Sharing Thoughts
Sister Wives fans wonder if Kody Brown is still married to his wives — Meri, Robyn, Christine and Janelle — and the recent Season 15 premiere of the show offered little clarity. The relationship between Brown and his wives has apparently been strained for some time. During the February 14 episode, Janelle decided to get them all together to have a conversation about their future and why they chose polygamist life in the first place. "I did it because I loved the whole idea of the family and this whole group synergy," she said. "I really felt like we would get progression, right? The whole idea is we overcome our crap."
Meri then added, "I don’t know. I guess for me; it was just like being raised in it." Christine shared her reasons as well, saying, "I liked the example that my grandmas were, for sure. They were just really close and after my grandpa died, they just stayed together. So, I like the sisterhood." Finally, Robyn, Brown's fourth wife, offered, "The big family thing was always really cool to me. I loved when I first met you guys how you guys functioned. I loved it." Scroll down to read Brown's reply, and see what fans are saying.
Just finished the episode, disappointed the focus is on the wives and their inability to support the marriage. What about the children and how being separated affects them!? @JanelleBrown117 is the only one that gets it!— Dana LeCroy (@imgapch) February 15, 2021
Brown eventually chimed in, saying, "I've thought about this a lot lately. Because I've told friends that I didn't want to be an advocate of plural marriage anymore because I am more aware now than I ever was before [of] the apparent and obvious unfairness in the relationships."
Meri you deserve more. More respect, more love, more of a partner, more appreciation, more equality, more of a life! It is time to move on and be who you are meant to be.— Teresa Kadance (@GroomingLot) February 15, 2021
He added, "I know I have all the love I want, and you guys sometimes feel like you are pining constantly for me to give you some."
It does seem as if there's quite a bit of beating around the bush. If you feel some type of way just say it.— Zaidialyn5 (@zaidialyn5) February 15, 2021
Brown then went on to speak more candidly in the show's confessional. "We came into this by way of commandment."
But no one actually answered your question. Everyone deflected.— The Family Law Group (@FamilyLawGroup) February 15, 2021
"We felt like we were supposed to live it and we had an ideal that it was the better way. And come to a stark reality of the struggle that it is," he said.
I agree w/you ! They came close to functioning the way they re supposed to as a polygamist family b/4 Vegas but we're spoiled w/newly built homes ea & not many young children being personal ally cared for by non-biological Moms. Meri should have been included more & Robyn tried.— Cheryl (@cbuddecke) February 16, 2021
Brown continued, "In that vein, I want to go to my wives and say, 'Did you marry me because you thought you would have a good life and a loving husband and a good relationship with me, or did you marry me because your religion commanded it?"
Cody needs to take charge and make the one home and if the other wives want to come great but if they don’t well that is on them and sad. Robin wow made this all about her, is there something she should feel guilty for?— rachal (@rachal55020273) February 15, 2021
Ultimately, the group did not come to a conclusion on the status of their relationship, so fans will just have to tune into Sister Wives this season to see what happens.
It was definitely a conversation that needed to be had. The dynamic has definitely changed. I understand that for the kids y’all should be closer but if you don’t make the choice to be come together...it will be a struggle.— Marla Parham (@MarlaParham) February 16, 2021
Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 pm ET, only on TLC.