'Sister Wives': Kody Brown's Uncomfortable Conversation With Wives in Season 15 Premiere Has Fans Sharing Thoughts

Sister Wives fans wonder if Kody Brown is still married to his wives — Meri, Robyn, Christine and Janelle — and the recent Season 15 premiere of the show offered little clarity. The relationship between Brown and his wives has apparently been strained for some time. During the February 14 episode, Janelle decided to get them all together to have a conversation about their future and why they chose polygamist life in the first place. "I did it because I loved the whole idea of the family and this whole group synergy," she said. "I really felt like we would get progression, right? The whole idea is we overcome our crap."

Meri then added, "I don’t know. I guess for me; it was just like being raised in it." Christine shared her reasons as well, saying, "I liked the example that my grandmas were, for sure. They were just really close and after my grandpa died, they just stayed together. So, I like the sisterhood." Finally, Robyn, Brown's fourth wife, offered, "The big family thing was always really cool to me. I loved when I first met you guys how you guys functioned. I loved it." Scroll down to read Brown's reply, and see what fans are saying.