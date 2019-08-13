‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Reveals Photo of Grandson Axel, and Fans Are Stunned at What They Saw

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is a proud mom to multiple kids as well as a grandma, and her recent photo of her grandson Axel is causing fans to wonder just where the time has gone.

Over the weekend, Brown shared a photo of the 2-year-old son of daughter Maddie Brown cooling off on a splash pad as well as a series of snaps of a waffle breakfast she had enjoyed earlier.

“Splash pad with Axel,” she wrote. “Working off the amazing breakfast at what is possibly my new favorite waffle joint in Greenville, NC #SmashedWaffle.”

Fans quickly began remarking over how big Axel looked, with comments including: “Wow he’s not a little baby any more. He’s precious,” “Goodness he’s grown,” “Axel is getting so big! He is precious,” “He is getting so big,” “He’s so adorable and had grown so much.”

Others added, “They grow so fast. He is such a cutie” and “He got so big. Adorable!”

Maddie lives in North Carolina, so it’s clear Janelle was taking a trip to visit her daughter and spending some quality time with her grandson during her time in the Tar Heel State. On Aug. 1, Janelle joked about the Southern heat with a photo of Axel sitting in front of a fan, cooling his feet as the air circulated through the blades.

“In North Carolina with @madison_rose11 and boy is it hot! Axel has the right idea. When your feet are cool your body really cools down too,” she wrote. “#Didn’t want to miss the baby so I’m camping out here for a few weeks. My mom and my #sisterwives are holding down the fort for Savanah and Gabe back home.”

In June, Maddie, Axel and Janelle enjoyed a trip to the beach, with Janelle sharing a photo of the family smiling in front of the water.

“Had a chance to spend a few days with Maddie and family,” Janelle shared. “Through an unusual but fun play of events my Gabriel and Savanah have been at the Pacific and the Atlantic in the past month. First we were with the family in SoCal and then I took the two to North Carolina. #summerfun #ocean.”

Janelle will soon have another grandchild when Maddie gives birth to her second baby.

