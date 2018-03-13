‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Shares New Photos of Her Grandson

Sister wife Janelle Brown is “sorry not sorry” for the overload of photos of her first grandchild.

The Sister Wives personality blasted her social media with pictures of Maddie Brown Brush’s baby, son Axel James Brown, whom she welcomed on May 20 with her husband Caleb Brush.

“Going to flood your feed with a few pictures now #SisterWives,” wrote Brown, one of Kody Brown’s four wives, during a new episode of their TLC show.

The mom of six continued to share photos of her grandson on Twitter, writing, “And this one.”

“I think he is the cutest [thing],” she wrote alongside another.

On Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, the show aired Maddie’s intense home birth, revealing her cries of pain and the family’s doubt she made the right decision to forgo a hospital delivery.

“This labor isn’t like anything I’ve seen before,” Brown said of her daughter’s experience.

Kody also expressed his worries for his daughter as he witnesses her pain when getting into position in the bathtub.

“I’m all of a sudden strapped with how dangerous this actually is,” Kody said.

Maddie’s labor reportedly lasted for a total of 72 hours, including 12 hours of intense labor and four hours of actual pushing.

Throughout her long, painful at-home labor, Maddie was joined not only by her mother, but by her mother’s sister wife, Kody’s third wife Christine.

“She looks tired and exhausted. She says she’s okay because she’s just trying to hold on. This is a hard stage to be in,” Christine said of Maddie as she watched her sit in the tub.

Throughout the event, Brown sang Christine’s praises, revealing that her daughter has always been close to her sister wife and she is happy to welcome her as a part of the family’s journey.

“I have never really ever thought twice about the relationship Maddie has with Christine,” Brown said. “When the kids were little, I worked a lot of hours, and Christina was kind of the one to hold it together at home. Like, really, in a lot of ways, Christine was that person who created their life around when I was gone. My children all have a very strong bong to Christine.”

During the episode, Brown revealed that she opted for both hospital births and home births to welcome her six children, who range in age from 23 to 13.

“I loved my home births and I loved my hospital births. I think you need to do what you think is right for you. And, you need to use qualified attendants if you are doing it at home,” Brown told fans ahead of the episode.

Axel is the first grandchild for Brown, but he is also the first grandchild to be born within the entire polygamist family of Kody Brown. Kody has a total of 18 children and four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.