‘Sister Wives’: Is Kody Brown Looking for a Fifth Wife?

Could Sister Wives star Kody Brown be looking to add to his polyamorous family?

A source close to the TLC stars told InTouch Weekly that the head of the Browns might be looking to add a fifth wife to the mix along with with Janelle, Robyn, Meri and Christine.

“For a guy with four wives and almost two dozen kids, Kody’s acting like he’s on the lookout,” the source told the outlet.

“Kody wouldn’t mind having a fifth wife,” the insider added. “That’s what friends close to the polygamist father of 18 kids are all buzzing about. He’s 50 and he says he’s happy at this stage of his life, but some people are noticing that Kody has a new outlook, and that could spell trouble.”

With the family recently making a move to Flagstaff, Arizona, and Meri opening a bed and breakfast in Utah, it’s not like the Sister Wives stars don’t have enough on their plates, the source added to the outlet.

“Maybe he’s bored, but the last thing he needs is another wife,” the source added, explaining that Kody has been “looking thinner,” and has been hitting the gym “regularly,” keeping “his long hair in a hip man bun.”

“Sounds like a player or a guy going through a mid-life crisis to me,” the insider mused, adding of the husband of four, “Kody has more than most men could wish for, so he should be content at this point in his life. Adding another wife would certainly give him, and Sister Wives, some renewed interest.”

Bringing another person into the mix certainly could be a draw to new viewers, which could be of interest to both TLC and the Brown family, which has seen drastically lower ratings on Sister Wives than during peak years.

According to Soap Dirt, the series used to draw in about 2.5 million viewers per week earlier on, but recent seasons have brought in just 1.8 million.

Will there be another Sister Wives wedding in the future? Only time will tell.

