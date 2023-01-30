'Sister Wives': Gwendlyn Brown Calls out Dad Kody for Comments About Mom Christine

Kody Brown's 21-year-old daughter with ex-wife Christine Brown is calling the Sister Wives patriarch out. Gwendlyn Brown, who is recapping the most recent season of her family's TLC series on YouTube, had a strong reaction when her father accused Christine of pitting his kids against him amid their split in Season 17.

"That's not true. We were the ones who convinced my mom, or not really convinced her, but we probably dislike our father more than she does," Gwendlyn said of herself and her siblings – Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. In another scene, Gwendlyn disagreed with her dad when he said his being estranged from some of his children is more the fault of their mothers than him.

"It's not fair for him to blame it on my mom when he's the one that's not showing up," she reacted. "I probably am the worst one in the situation because I complained all the time about how my dad hadn't shown up... it's definitely not my mom. It was most likely, if anyone was feeding information to her, it was probably me."

Gwendlyn also addressed the criticism that Kody is focused on his youngest kids, whom he shares with his last remaining wife, Robyn Brown, saying that he wouldn't go two or three days without seeing them. "Two or three days? That's excessive. Well, not excessive, they should actually be able to be around their father as much as they want," she explained. "But there are a ton of us that are missing out on it. We're missing out on it."

Gwendlyn continued of her relationship with her father, "I was probably the most verbal about him not being active in our lives, so if anybody's to blame, it's actually him, but if anybody's to blame about talking about it, it's also probably him but a little bit me." As she moves forward into the rest of the season, Gwendlyn admitted to being nervous to watch the rest of the season after people mentioned it "gets harder and it gets worse" as time goes on. "I'm like, 'This is already the toughest thing I've seen in my life,'" she said.