'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown 'Dating Again' After Kody Brown Divorce

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is getting back out into the dating pool more than a year after her split from Kody Brown. The TLC personality, 50, took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos of her posing in front of a mountainscape wearing a chic black outfit as she asked for dating advice from her followers.

"I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!" she wrote Sunday. "Any advice for dating at 50?!" Christine's comment section was soon filled with advice like, "Don't settle and don't ignore the red flags!" and to "have a list of non-negotiables" as others alluded to her marriage to Kody, writing, "Choose a man who knows your worth and is totally and wholeheartedly dedicated to YOU and only you."

Christine and Kody, 53, announced in November 2021 that they had split, ending their spiritual marriage that began in 1994. The former couple shares six children: Gwendlyn, 21, Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote on social media at the time. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Kody is now only romantically involved with wife Robyn, 43, who joined the family in 2010 and legally married Kody in 2014. In December, Janelle Brown confirmed that she and Kody had separated months prior, ending their nearly 30-year relationship, and Meri Brown revealed soon after that Kody had made the decision to end their spiritual marriage after 32 years.

In the Jan. 8 Sister Wives episode, Kody admitted he is "on the verge of not even being a polygamist" after the three recent breakups. Wife Robyn then revealed that her husband has "basically said no" about expanding his family again with another wife, noting that she is also "scared" of bringing in a new wife "because of how badly this has gone."

"If you already have this much failure behind you, would you really want that again?" Christine noted on the same episode of Kody and Robyn's future. "And if they're just happy with each other – and I perceive them as being soul mates with each other, is there room for anyone else, really?