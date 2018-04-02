‘Sister Wives’ Family Reveals If They Would Ever Bring in a Fifth Wife

Kody Brown is sticking with four wives for now.

The Sister Wives star opened up about what would have to go down within his family if he wanted to bring on a fifth wife during the second half of the Sister Wives: Tell All special on TLC Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked by a viewer if he would need “permission” to marry a fifth wife, Kody and his wives Meri, Robyn, Janelle and Christine all started to laugh.

“In our culture, guys just don’t go out cruising for chicks, like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go get a new wife.’”

“You dodge those men, they are not cool,” Christine added vehemently. “That is slimy. That is slimy and gross and men who do that are shunned. It is not OK.”

Robyn explained further: “It’s not like it’s something you’re looking for, that’s the thing, and if you’re looking for it, you’re kind of a pariah, at least in our faith you are.”

She continued about the process, adding that bringing on another wife generally happens when someone involved in the family feels a “kind of inspiration.”

“I’m not going to be getting any inspiration,” Kody cut in. “You have to be very open to it, and we’re not in a place where we’re open to it. Because we have a very fulfilled and functional relationship right now.”

He added: “I’m 50, so it’s probably not like I’ll be having more children, so it’s just really there’s no purpose in it for us at this point.”

That hasn’t kept other women from trying, however, Christine added, recounting a story of a woman who was “super forward” in seeking out Kody before getting his wives’ approval for courtship.

“I’m like, you made a big mistake Missy! You were supposed to go through me,” she recalled. “I said, ‘Goodbye, this is over!’” … and point taken, she did not call him again.”

And while there’s no hard and fast number for wives in their polygamist faith, Kody said he could definitely see where things would get out of hand.

“I think a guy with 10 wives is ridiculous,” he said. “In my world view, that’s, don’t be a jackwagon.”

He continued: “There’s a number that is too many, and you have to know what that is.”

Photo credit: TLC