'Sister Wives’ Daughter Aspyn Brown Marries Mitch Thompson

Sister Wives cast member Aspyn Brown, the daughter of Kody Brown and his third wife, Christine, married fiancé Mitch Thompson over the weekend in Utah.

(Photo: Instagram / @kalipoulsenphotography)

The 23-year-old bride tied the knot on Saturday, June 18, with Thompson on top of a mountain in a Scottish-themed ceremony to honor Thompson's heritage, TLC told Us Weekly. Thompson and Kody both wore kilts while the bride stunned in a long, beaded, satin Alfred Angelo gown.

The two wed in front of 120 guests at La Call restaurant in Sandy, Utah, according to PEOPLE. The 400-person reception was held inside the chateau-style restaurant's greenhouse.

"It's beautiful on its own, so we didn't have to do much," Aspyn told the magazine of the venue. "There's flowers, a beautiful view and a pond. We didn't have to do much for décor because the venue is already great on its own. It takes away from us having to worry about a lot of details and allows us and our families to just enjoy it."

The couple did not have a traditional wedding party, TLC added, but instead chose 10 flower girls for the nuptials to include their youngest guests in the ceremony. Thompson built the archway beneath which the duo exchanged their vows and Thompson's mother made hats for all four of Aspyn's mothers. See more photos of the ceremony here.

In another twist on a traditional wedding, the two did not exchange rings, as they've reportedly already been wearing them for some time, PEOPLE reports. They also chose to have a hand fasting ceremony, a Celtic tradition in which couples bind their hands together during the wedding to symbolize their connection and devotion for one another.

Various family members who attended the ceremony celebrated the union on social media. Kody's fourth wife, Robyn, tweeted about the big news on Monday, sharing a link to a story about the event and writing, "Such a sweet experience! These two were absolutely made for each other. I love you Aspyn and Mitch!"

Thompson's older sister, Vanessa Alldredge, a cast member on Seeking Sister Wife with her husband Jeff, also posted a shot from the wedding. "We grabbed a quick picture of the family today. And no Jeff is not taller than me! But we were standing on an incline plus I'm in heels! We had a beautiful day," she wrote, before congratulating the happy couple. "Congratulations to my baby brother on his big day!"

Aspyn and Thompson announced their engagement in January after he proposed during a trip to Seattle.

"We've been dating for a long time, and so I just kind of knew that marriage was the next step," Thompson told TLC at the time.

Aspyn said she was ecstatic when Thompson popped the question, even if she was expecting it a tiny bit.

"When Mitch asked me to marry him, I was super excited, very happy to be engaged to him. I was expecting it a little bit, but it was all perfect," she said. "Right now, I'm most looking forward to the wedding itself."

Aspyn isn't the first of Kody's kids to get married; Maddie Brown, the daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown, wed Caleb Brush in June 2016, while Mykelti Brown, the daughter of Kody and Christine, married Antonio Pardo in December 2016. Maddie and Caleb welcomed their first child, Axel, in May 2017.