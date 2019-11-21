Christine Brown Reveals Rare Photo of Kody Brown and ‘Sister Wives’

After having their lives play out on the small screen on their TLC series, the Sister Wives family is continuing to give fans a peek into their life on social media. In a rare photo shared to Christine Brown‘s Instagram account earlier this week, the entire family, including Kody Brown and fellow sister wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown, could be seen celebrating their plural marriage on a dinner date.

“We feel blessed to be able to embrace our plural family in public,” Brown wrote. “So grateful for open mindedness.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo, showing Brown, Kody, and the Sister Wives sitting around a table and smiling for the camera, also included the hashtags “[plural marriage],” “[dinner with adults],” and [open minded].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw) on Nov 19, 2019 at 2:57pm PST

For many fans, the photo was something of a treat, as they were excited to finally get another photo of the family together, especially amid reports that there is tension in the family.

“So nice to see a photo of you all,” one fan wrote.

“So happy you are ALL together,” another added.

“The fans just fell I love with your family! Just intrigues me how you all make it work! Yeah for you!” a third commented.

“Happy to see all 4 of the Sister Wife’s and Kody together in one photo,” another wrote.

The outing marked just one of a rare few that have been documented on social media among the Sister Wives family, though in recent days Brown has seemed keen on giving fans a glimpse into their lives as a plural family. Just one day before sharing a snapshot of their date, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

“”Look!! We have to wear appropriate clothing for dinner tonight!! So exciting for fine dining! [dinner without kids],” she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw) on Nov 19, 2019 at 1:51pm PST

Meanwhile, Kody remains relatively mum on social media. While his Twitter account is relatively active and shares photos from time to time, his Instagram account, created in September of 2017, boasts just four posts.

Of course, fans can expect to get a better look into their lives when Sister Wives returns to TLC with its 14th season early next year. Initially left hanging in limbo, despite reports that filming was taking place in Flagstaff, Arizona, the network officially greenlit the popular series for a new season earlier this month.

Sister Wives Season 14 premieres on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.