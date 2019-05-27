‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Jabs at Son Over Relationship Announcement

Sister Wives star Christine Brown was not happy with Kody Brown‘s son Robert Garrison Brown, who decided to make his relationship with girlfriend Kylie Marshall official before introducing her to the family.

Back on May 5, Robert, 21, shared a photo taken with Marshall at Disneyland. “She’s a grade A snack,” Robert wrote in the caption.

“Can’t wait to meet her!! Awkward posting a photo of your GF without me meeting her,” Christine, Kody’s third wife, wrote in the comments.

Robert is Kody’s second son with his second wife, Janelle Brown, who has not commented on the post.

Not too much is known about Robert’s relationship with Marshall, but the Disneyland post appears to be her debut on his Instagram page. She also left a cute comment on the post, writing, “Didn’t know anything or anyone could make Disneyland even better but I guess you proved me wrong.”

Gwendolyn Brown, Kody and Christine’s 17-year-old daughter, did not have the same reaction as her mother. “I love and miss you!!!!!” Gwendolyn wrote.

Garrison remained in Las Vegas to finish school while his family moved to the Flagstaff, Arizona area, as seen in recent episodes of Sister Wives. He has not shared photos from Arizona, so it appears that he is still enjoying time apart from the rest of his family. His most recent Instagram post, shared on May 20, shows him modeling one of his Hawaiian shirts in a desert landscape.

Garrison launched his own site, Bob’s Floral, to sell his Hawaiian shirt designs. The site is now taking orders, unlike Robyn Brown’s jewellery site My Sister Wife’s Closet. That site still has a message that reads “We’ll be back soon! We are busy updating the story for you. Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed!” on its home page.

Sister Wives centers on Kody Brown, his four wives and their 18 children. Kody is legally married to his fourth wife, Robyn, and is “spiritual unions” with his other wives, Meri, Janelle and Christine. The family has recently been dogged by rumors of family clashes between the wives.

For example, last week, Meri shared a quote on her Instagram Story about “selfishness,” which some fans saw as a critique on her relationship with Robyn, Janelle and Christine.

“I wish more women realized that helping another woman win, cheering her on, praying for her, or sharing a resource with her, does NOT take away from the blessings coming to them,” the quote, credited to Selene Kinder, read. “In fact, the more you give, the more you receive. Empowering women doesn’t come from selfishness but rather from selflessness.”

One Radar Online report also claimed Kody’s “official home base” is now Robyn’s home, while the other wives are “just living their own lives!”

During the Sister Wives season reunion, Christine said the wives do not speak to each other, and Meri is now on the outside looking in.

“We don’t have any conversations. You’re not comfortable with me,” Christine said of her relationship with Meri. “It’s not like I talk to Robyn and Janelle. I’m not that close with them either. My relationship with my sister wives and Kody became hard. I can’t give it my all when I don’t want to do it.”