Simon Cowell Throws Shade at New ‘American Idol’ Judges

Simon Cowell made his name in the U.S. after judging American Idol for nine seasons, but now he’s taking a strong stance against its latest crop of judges.

The current America’s Got Talent judge sat down with TMZ founder Harvey Levin for the upcoming Fox News series Objectified. In a preview clip from the show, Levin asks Cowell for his opinion on singers judging other singers on talent shows.

“I don’t get it,” he said. “Do you think Madonna wants to find Madonna? Do you think she wakes up tomorrow morning going ‘I really hope the next Madonna comes along, and I need to do something about it’? She’s going ‘No, I want Madonna to be more successful.” And I totally get that. So when I see them judging these shows, it’s like ‘woah.’”

While these comments could be directed at Idol, The Voice or his former gig on the U.S. version of the The X-Factor, his next comment shows that this opinion covers the upcoming ABC Idol reboot.

Levin bluntly asks Cowell how he feels about Katy Perry being the flagship judge on the upcoming 16th season, and the response says it all.

Cowell simply says, “Good luck,” and begins to laugh.

The revamped American Idol is set to air in 2018 with Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as judges.

Photo Credit: NBC / Trae Patton