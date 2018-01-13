Medical Records Reveal Siggy Flicker’s Fall Was Not Faked

Siggy Flicker’s sprained ankle holds up!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member was accused in the show’s season finale of faking injury to avoid Margaret Josephs’ birthday party, but medical records obtained by Radar Online reveal that the 50-year-old did indeed have to go to the hospital after suffering a fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The medical records given to Radar by Flicker show that she suffered a “sprained ankle and contusions,” with her discharge papers showing her detailed injuries as a sprained left angle, contusion of the right shoulder, right hip and right knee, a head injury as the result of a fall from the stairs.

“You have had a head injury,” the doctor’s documents read. “It does not appear serious at this time. Symptoms of a more serious problem (concussion, bruising or bleeding in the brain) may appear later.”

The doctor continues in the discharge papers: “You have a contusion, which is a bruise with swelling and some bleeding under the skin. There are no broken bones. This injury takes a few days to a few weeks to heal.”

The reality TV personality ended up making it to Josephs’ party after hearing that the other Housewives were doubting her story that she fell down the stairs while wearing stilettos.

When she arrived, Flicker admitted she was “anxious” about attending the party because of her tense relationship with Josephs, but decided to come anyways.

But she soon turned on the birthday girl.

“I don’t want to be friends,” Flicker told Josephs. “I came here to be with Teresa [Giudice] and Melissa [Gorga].”

Josephs was, of course, upset. “If you don’t want to be here, just f—ing leave.”

And so Flicker left. In a show of solidarity, Dolores Catania and Giudice left with her.

“Are you f—ing kidding me?” Margaret shouted when she heard Teresa had left with her nemesis.

Photo credit: Bravo