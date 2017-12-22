Siggy Flicker Quits ‘RHONJ’

After two seasons on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Siggy Flicker will not be returning to the Bravo reality series.

"After much reflection and Bravo's support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey," she told the Daily Dish. "I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa [Gidiuce], Melissa [Gorga], Dolores [Catania], Danielle [Staub] and Margaret [Josephs]. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects."

Flicker's announced her departure on the heels of her feud with Josephs. The relationship expert introduced the fashion designer to the group, but Josephs quickly turned on her and made perceived anti-Semitic remarks towards Flicker during an argument before the cast trip to Milan.

Earlier this year, Flicker revealed why she reacted so strongly to the nickname of "Soggy" Flicker bestowed upon her by Josephs, who used the nickname to poke fun at her fellow Housewife for her emotional response to everything.

What seemed like an innocent joke, however, really hurt Flicker, who freaked out on Josephs, telling her she wanted to pull her signature pigtails out of her head "for making fun of [her]."

Josephs apologized, saying, "My intention was never ever to make you cry. My intention is to f— be funny.… I'm very sorry that I hurt you. And that is a true apology. I don't want to ever take a girl down."

But in an explosive tasting at Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga's new restaurant, Flicker made sure Josephs knew she was "not over it."

"There's a lot of things that I've withheld that I just figured out why it is that I'm so angry and I hold on to a lot," Flicker said. "When I was younger, I was bullied for my name. So you calling me Soggy Flicker, Margaret, brought me back to a time in my childhood that I was really, really bullied and I moved around every two years."

"I hated it," Flicker continued. "And with the name Sigalit Paldiel, I was tortured over my name. I was called Ziggy, Squiggy, Squiggy the Sea monster, Miss Piggy and Sigarette. I hated everything about my childhood."

Over the past two seasons since Flicker joined the cast in season 7, RHONJ fans have watched Flicker take her career as a relationship expert to the next level, show her love and support to her husband, children, and parents, and pal around with her BFF Catania.