'Siesta Key': Juliette Porter and Sam Logan Are Confused Where They Stand in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Juliette Porter and Sam Logan may be giving their relationship another shot, but it doesn't look like the Siesta Key stars are on the same page about this second chance. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Juliette sits down with her mom to open up about her mixed feelings, while Sam confides in Mike Vazquez.

Juliette's mom doesn't seem thrilled when she confesses to "kind of talking to Sam again," especially when her daughter admits it's left her feeling pretty "stressed out." Juliette explains, "He calls me and he's so sweet and he says, 'Do you want this? Do you want that?' He wants to go to the movies with me, he wants to get my favorite food and then I'm like, 'Sure come over.'"

While her mom urges her to "be strong" and believe in herself, Juliette confesses she's still trying to unravel her feelings about seeing Sam again too. "I'm still trying to figure out how I feel too, but because I'm OK with hanging out with [Sam], he thinks that we're immediately back together," she shares. "Where I'm still like working through it. But to him, it's like automatically everything's back to normal."

Juliette's mom recommends the two sit down to have a conversation about where they're going in this relationship, and the MTV star assures her mother that she won't be falling into old patterns again with Sam either way. "If I do go back into this relationship with him, I'm not doing this whole [thing where] he gets mad when I leave for a trip for work or I want to do something without him," she says. "I'm not doing that. I'm not gonna go back to what we were." If Sam is looking for her to be the one to change, this whole new start isn't going to work. "I don't need to change," Juliette notes. "I know that sounds really arrogant, but I was not the problem."

Over at Sam's house, he confides to Mike that he still can't believe Juliette reached out to him. "It's kind of crazy," Sam says. "Me and Juliette went to dinner last night, and I did not think this would be happening in a million years that Juliette was gonna [be] the one who reached out to me, 'Let's hang out all the time.'" Mike agrees he thought their relationship was "long gone," but wonders if this all means they're officially back together yet.

"I dunno," Sam answers. "I'm just happy, and we've been talking all day every day." Mike is concerned about Juliette "hiding" her relationship with Sam, though, which he admits has left him confused. "I'm not even mad about it, it's just confusing for me," Sam says. "At the end of the day, people are gonna see us together if we try to make this work. I don't wanna put pressure on her, but I don't know. I guess this is gonna be a slow process maybe." Mike counters, "Maybe you guys just keep it hidden forever." Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.