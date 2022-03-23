‘Siesta Key’: Juliette Porter’s Paris Trip Causes a Rift With Sam Logan Before Their Split in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Juliette Porter’s last-ditch attempt to save her relationship with Sam Logan isn’t being taken as the romantic gesture she hoped it would be. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new Siesta Key, Logan confronts Porter about her invitation that he come to Paris with her and meet her family.

While Porter is “excited” to introduce Logan to her loved ones, Logan isn’t, especially with the relationship struggles they’ve been having. “It just sounds like a lot and not really the right time honestly,” he tells a surprised Porter. “I dunno, I feel like you kind of act like everything’s totally fine, and then we have awful communication then, ‘Hey, let’s go to Paris.’”

“What can I do to make you feel like this isn’t weird?” Porter asks in response. “Like can’t this just be like before – when I didn’t live here? I wanted to try to get back to normal. I thought that might be fun for us to do, like get out of town.” Logan says it’s the “manner” that she invited him on the trip, via “a random text message,” that made him feel not “special.”

“What do you want me to do, like write you a love letter?” Porter questions. “I just thought us going on this trip could be good for us – like we could find us again.” Logan thinks that before the trip invitation, he and Porter needed to have a “serious conversation” and get to the “underlying issue,” and that the way she’s handling their problems is “not normal.” He adds, “I never speak up for myself in these situations with you, and I’m just telling you I don’t wanna go to Paris.” Porter looks crestfallen at the news, telling Logan she already informed her entire family that he’d be coming along to meet them. “I don’t really see the point,” Logan says, as Porter takes that as her cue to leave.

After the MTV star called it quits with Logan after two years of dating last August, Porter told PopCulture she was “pretty depressed” near the end of her “draining” relationship. “You live through things, you learn things as you get older, and I’m kind of at a point in my life where I knew that I needed to cut that relationship off and really end it at a certain point,” she said. “I feel like I knew I had to make a decision – stay and try to fix it or move on with my life,” she continued. “And that’s really how I got my energy back. I was like, it’s this relationship. It’s not working for me.” Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV following Jersey Shore Family Vacation.