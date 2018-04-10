Sheree Whitfield Fired From ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Shereé Whitfield is losing her peach.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta personality will not be invited back for season 11 of the Bravo show, first reported by B. Scott and confirmed by Us Weekly Tuesday.

This won’t be the first time that Whitfield, 48, has left the series. After appearing on Real Housewives of Atlanta for the first four seasons, Whitfield left the show in 2012, rejoined the show in 2015 as a friend of the show and returned as a full-time Housewife the following year for seasons nine and 10.

One source told Us Weekly that Whitfield was fired after the filming of the season 10 reunion, which airs its second part Sunday, and is “very upset.” The source added that her relationship with her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, who is serving 10 years in prison for stealing $5 million in wire fraud schemes, possibly played a role in the network’s decision to let her go.

“Bravo can’t film inside or even outside the jail. This is causing a problem with her storyline,” the source said.

Whitfield has yet to comment on the firing.

Whitfield’s relationship has been causing a lot of drama on this season of the Bravo show, especially with NeNe Leakes.

Leakes, who previously was involved in a business deal gone sour with Gilliams, has repeatedly called him a “con artist.”

“Being a con artist is being a damn con artist,” she said in a December episode. “There’s no way you can put a cherry on top of that and make it make sense.”

She continued, emphasizing for the camera: “He’s in pri-son.”

Earlier in the season, Whitfield admitted that she was unaware Gilliams had been convicted of a crime until he had to report to prison.

The two had lost contact for years before they reconnected, she revealed, and began dating about eight months before his prison sentence.

“I didn’t know he went away! We broke up,” she said. “We stopped talking before he went to prison because he didn’t want to get me involved in any of that.”

They got back together, however, and Whitfield said she’s really connecting with him.

“You know what, honestly, I’ve gotten to know this man on a much deeper level,” she told PEOPLE Now at the time. “Probably deeper than I’ve ever known anyone. We have nothing but time to talk and get to know each other.”

“He’s a good guy and, you know, he supports me. I can talk to him about anything. He’s my best friend,” she continued. “He just got caught up in the wrong craziness, and hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

Part two of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs on Bravo on Sunday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.