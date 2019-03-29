Sharon Osbourne Claims Simon Cowell Fired Her From ‘The X-Factor’ for Being ‘Old’

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about her departure from The X Factor UK, claiming Simon Cowell actually fired her for being too “old.”

On Thursday’s episode of The Talk on CBS, the 66-year-old told co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Sara Gilbert that she was offered a role on The Masked Singer, but turned down the position because she thought she was still under contract with The X Factor — only to be told otherwise.

“I’ve turned down to do the judge on The Masked Singer,” Osbourne explained. “I was signed on to do another show at the time. I was signed to go to England, and then Simon Cowell changed his mind and thought I was too old.”

“Simon goes, ‘She’s old. We need somebody young,’” she alleged her former employer said before her exit, adding he said, “So if you want young, fire yourself and get rid of those man t—.”

“Call me tomorrow, we’ll discuss it,” Osbourne revealed she told Cowell, 59.

Osbourne had appeared as a judge on The X Factor UK since 2004, but six months ago confirmed she would be leaving her role on the show via a Facebook statement.

The wife of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne said she had “decided to pass on the series this year.”

“After watching the new season #XFactor unfold, I’ve seen the new judges finding their rhythm and are doing brilliantly,” she wrote on Facebook. “Simon was so gracious to find me a spot on the live shows but at this point, I really don’t think I’m needed and I would honestly feel odd coming in at this point. So I have decided to pass on the series this year.”

She concluded, “I wish the show continued success and as much as I love to get my face on TV you will have to do without me this season. Loves ya, Mrs. O.”

The announcement also came just shortly after Osbourne had dissed Cowell while on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show.

“He wasn’t on TV in America and he’ll do whatever he has to do get his f—ing fat face on TV,” Osbourne said of Cowell after he replaced Stern on America’s Got Talent. “I like Simon. He’s been good to me but he’s a f—ing pain in the a—.”

She continued to tell Stern what she would do if she were on a sinking ship with Cowell: “Oh, we’d put a f—ing brick around his neck and throw him over,” she said.

“And drown him?” Stern asked.

“Oh, I will drown that motherf—er. Absolutely, he’s gone,” Osbourne replied.

Photo credit: The X Factor UK