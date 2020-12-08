Sharna Burgess Passes Time in Quarantine With 'No Pants' Sweater Photos

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess isn't letting 2020 get her down. On Monday, the dancer posted a series of photos in which she can be seen donning a chic sweater and "no pants." Her photos also came alongside an incredibly positive message from the reality TV personality that is sure to help fans start their week on the right foot.

Burgess was all smiles for the camera for her recent photo series, which featured the DWTS star wearing a white sweater while posing in her sun-filled bedroom. She wrote alongside the snaps, "Quarantine Monday’s.... No pants, no Facetune... no worries, just a girl bathing in the sun like a happy puppy [laughing emoji]." The ABC personality continued to ask her followers how they're doing on yet another Monday amidst this very wild year. She also advised her followers to check out her Instagram Story, as she's been sharing tips for how to navigate this difficult time in the country's history. Burgess wrote, "How’s everyone doing? We are doing questions on my stories if anyone wants to hop over and have a read or ask away. We are talking a lot of mental health things, and how to take care of ourselves during these trying times. Sending you all big big love."

While Burgess is focused on bringing a dose of positivity to the end of 2020, she was recently the topic of some romance rumors involving herself and Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim. Burgess and Oppenheim were spotted out together in October, leading some to question whether there was a romance blooming between the two reality stars. However, in a recent interview with Us Weekly, Oppenheim set the record straight. He told the publication that there's "nothing romantic" going on between him and Burgess, adding that he's "not huge" on dating.

"Obviously COVID just doesn’t make it that easy anyway. But you know, I’ve got my little kiddos and I’ve got my Netflix account and I got a one-room house and I just feel like it’s hard to beat that," Oppenheim said. He noted that it would take "an impressive woman to get me out" as he would rather "be out with my friends" than on first dates. The Netflix personality added, "I think because I’m very happy right now, I’m definitely not going to settle. So it’s going to have to be, you know, I have to find a really impressive woman, I think, to get me there. But I’m so open to it, for sure. I mean, I think I’m just open to being happy."