Jason Oppenheim is still a single guy, despite being spotted with Sharna Burgess last month. The Selling Sunset star called the Dancing With the Stars pro "super cool" and "really awesome" in a Thursday interview with Us Weekly, but explained they "just went to lunch a couple of times."

The real estate broker added that there is "nothing romantic" between him and Burgess, adding he's "not huge" on dating. "Obviously COVID just doesn’t make it that easy anyway. But you know, I’ve got my little kiddos and I’ve got my Netflix account and I got a one-room house and I just feel like it’s hard to beat that," he added, noting it would take "an impressive woman to get me out" because he would rather "be out with my friends" than on first dates.

"I think because I’m very happy right now, I’m definitely not going to settle," he said. "So it’s going to have to be, you know, I have to find a really impressive woman, I think, to get me there. But I’m so open to it, for sure. I mean, I think I’m just open to being happy."

When he does find a woman he's interested in, Oppenheim's Selling Sunset co-stars will have to weigh in. "I felt like [Chrishell Stause] and Mary [Fitzgerald] and Amanza [Smith] totally have to approve of the girls I date," he shared, adding he also wants to approve of Stause’s future relationships after her public split from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley in November 2019.

He continued, "Whether she wants it or not, she’s getting it and I think she would expect that. [She’d know] that I would definitely — I think me and Mary would definitely — have to meet him, in terms of the guy. I mean, she always makes a good decision and she’ll be with a really solid dude."

The Oppenheim Group has been rallying around Stause after public speculation that she could have been involved with her DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko after his wife, Elena Samodanova, accused him of cheating on her after their team was eliminated. Smith said last week in an interview on FUBAR Radio, "She was like, ‘I went through a very public divorce. Like, the last thing she would ever do is add to somebody’s infidelity if that’s what was going on.’ But that’s just how it goes when you are in the spotlight, but I think she’s pretty pissed off about it. … It sounds like maybe the wife is using this as, like, a cheap PR stunt."