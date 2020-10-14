'Dancing With the Stars': Sharna Burgess Sends Message to Jesse Metcalfe After Elimination

✖

Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars saw the surprising end of one fan-favorite pair, Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess. The latter of whom had made her return as a professional dancer after not being on the prior season. As for Metcalfe, he had a solid following from his acting career in roles like John Tucker Must Die and on Desperate Housewives.

A day after their exit, which saw them booted out of a bottom two that also featured Vernon Davis and Pete Murgatroyd, Burgess reflected on their experience together and how disappointed she was that Metcalfe wasn’t able to showcase his full potential. Burgess said she needed the day to “find the words” to express her bond with her partner, adding that he had the potential to take home the Mirror Ball trophy. Admitting the two had so much more to give, Burgess said she hopes he takes their experience and is proud of what they accomplished, “You still lit up the floor and made people take notice.” Applauding Metcalfe for stepping outside of his comfort zone, Burgess said he was able to inspire his fans “in a time when it’s needed most.”

It also doesn’t sound like Burgess wants to see Metcalfe hang up his dancing shoes just yet. She ended her post by urging him to keep at it and hopes she sees him back in front of an audience again, “I really do hope I see you on Broadway one day.” In their final dance on 80s Night, Metcalfe and Burgess scored a 19 after performing a tango to “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fear. That score was tied for the lowest of the evening, also marking the second week in a row they were at the bottom of the chart. The pair’s best performance was during the second week, netting a 20 which was just two points off the highest mark, after dancing a foxtrot to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

After his elimination, Metcalfe didn’t seem to be in bad spirits; in fact, he spent the majority of his farewell Instagram post applauding the production of the show. The actor thanked everyone who worked on the show, adding that they were “amazing” to work with throughout the season. He called it an “incredible experience” and something that exceeded all of his expectations.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.