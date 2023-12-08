Lori Greiner Reveals Who She Wants to Replace Mark Cuban on 'Shark Tank'

Shark Tank star Lori Greiner has revealed who she wants to replace Mark Cuban on the series. The Dallas Mavericks owner recently annoucned that he's leaving the show, which will leave one empty seat on the panel. "I've wanted Oprah for years!" Grenier told Entertainment Tonight's Denny Directo while walking the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday. "So what can I say? Let's manifest that! Yes, world, manifest that!"

When it comes to who she really thinks will take the seat, Grenier explained, "You never know. I really can't even talk about it." She added, "We're in season 15 and his announcement was for another year from now. We still have season 16, and that would be 2025, right? It's 2024, that would be 2025, I don't know. It's so far out. We still have [him] for a year, at least, right?" Grenier then said, "But people make announcements and then, you know, it spirals."

Cuban's first appearance on Shark Tank was as a guest Shark in the show's second season. He went on to become a full-time Shark in season 3 and has remained with the show since, including the current Season 15, which began in September. In late November, Cuban was a guest on Showtime's All the Smoke podcast and, during the conversation, he told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that he plans to leave Shark Tank after season 16.

"This is our 15th year, and next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year," Cuban said. "So I got one more year to go." Reflecting on his time with Shark Tank, Cuban said, "I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years, we've trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that, if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it's going to inspire generations of kids." He added, "We've got people coming on and saying, 'I watched you when I was 10 years old.' I'm like, f—. I've invested in, I don't know how many hundreds of companies." Shark Tank airs on Fridays at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT on ABC and is also available to stream on Hulu.