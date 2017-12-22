Shannon Beador’s 16-Year-Old Crashes White BMW

That’s one expensive oops!

Shannon Beador’s 16-year-old daughter, Sophie Beador, recently acquainted the front end of her white BMW with her family’s garage door after mistaking the gas and the break pedal on the SUV.

The momentary slip-up caused a number of glass windows and a majorly dented garage door, but didn’t cause any injuries, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared with fans on Instagram Thursday.

“What happens when your 16 year old thinks she is pushing on the brakes when she is actually pushing on the gas…” wrote Shannon, adding the hashtags “#merrychristmasmom #noonewashurt.”

Bravo fans saw Sophie’s new driving struggles in season 12 of the reality show, including the time the teen almost got into an accident while mom Shannon instructed her from the passenger’s seat.

“You have to be aware of what’s going on around you because those are the people that are going to hit you — or Sophie might hit them,” Shannon said during a confessional.

Shannon and her husband of 17 years, David Beador, announced that they were splitting in October, with Shannon filing for divorce in December.

“It’s been really, really hard but I’m a mom and I’m a role model for my kids and it got to the point where I wasn’t teaching my daughters positive lessons,” Shannon, who shares 16-year-old Sophie and 12-year-old twins Adeline and Stella with her ex, said on the Housewives reunion special. “They deserve a happy and joyful home and that’s where we are now. … It is my job now to show the girls — I’m scared, I’m 53 years old, it’s the first time I’ve been out on my own, but I can do it.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@shannonbeador