Shania Twain Responds to Miley Cyrus’ ‘The Voice’ Tribute

Shania Twain is officially Team Miley!

The Voice coach Miley Cyrus paid tribute to the country superstar in her team’s Tuesday night performance of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” in which she, Ashland Craft, Janice Freeman and Brooke Simpson rocked the NBC stage in matching leopard print ensembles.

Apparently Twain loved their interpretation of her hit, and commented on Cyrus’ Instagram promoting the show.

“[Miley Cyrus’] and #TeamMiley’s performance of ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’ on [The Voice] was SO AWESOME,” she wrote. “And you rocked that leopard print girls [kiss emoji] Make sure to keep voting for them every week guys.”

Life made. @shaniatwain #TeamMiley A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:41am PST

Cyrus, starstruck, screen-shotted the interaction and posted it publicly on her social media account.

“Life made,” she captioned it.

Fans loved seeing the two music icons stan for each other.

“Omg goals,” one person commented.

“QUEEENZZZZ!” another wrote.

Ultimately the performance wasn’t enough to save Freeman, who was sent home to Cyrus’ shock.

“If anybody deserves to stick around in this competition it is you,” she said after the decision was made. “You are a fighter, you are a warrior, you are a role model and, more than any of that, you are The Voice, I am in complete shock, I love you so much.”

Cyrus later shared on Twitter that the pair’s friendship is “infinite.”

Just when my heart misses u so much I don’t think I can stand it …. I remember something special…. nothing ends for us tonight …. it BEGINS! Our friendship is infinite! I love u to the moon, my STAR! J + M = 4EVR @janice_freeman pic.twitter.com/EFFIwAiZdF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 29, 2017

“Just when my heart misses u so much I don’t think I can stand it …. I remember something special…. nothing ends for us tonight …. it BEGINS!” the 25-year-old wrote. “Our friendship is infinite! I love u to the moon, my STAR! J + M = 4EVR @janice_freeman.”