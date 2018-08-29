‘Seven Year Switch’: Bobby Admits Feelings for Switch Wife Diane Are ‘Confusing’

Seven Year Switch experimental couple Bobby and Diane are a little too close for Bobby’s real wife Rosslyn’s comfort.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), which features four couples who have switched spouses temporarily as part of radical switch therapy designed to help them heal their own broken relationships, Bobby and Diane continued to bond beyond their role as therapy partners.

The two have had a spark with one another since the beginning, and after last week’s Summit Meetings, which had the switch spouses meet with the real spouses, Rosslyn was wary of the woman spending so much time with her husband.

“In this moment, I do not trust Diane or what her intentions are with my husband,” she told the camera.

Diane, meanwhile, thought Rosslyn and Bobby were no longer suited to being married.

“After the stressful Summit, I think that Bobby really needs to find his voice in his relationship,” she told the camera. “He has a lot of really great things to say, but I’m not sure that Rosslyn is giving him the chance to say them. I definitely think he should be with someone else.”

She even admitted, “I really care about him, and at this point, it really feels like Bobby and I are married.”

Bobby was feeling equally close to his switch wife. “Diane and I have so much fun together, she treats me like an equal,” he explained. “This is one of the first things I’d like to put into practice in my marriage, but it’s really confusing to feel this way with another woman.”

Despite Bobby and Diane’s burgeoning feelings for one another, the show’s relationship expert Charles J. Orlando told PopCulture.com prior to the season premiere that switch therapy is not designed to drive switch spouses into one another’s arms.

“It’s not an excuse to have an affair,” he said at the time. “Now could they make a stupid decision and do something behind their partner’s back? Break boundaries? Cheat? Have an affair? Of course! People make decisions every day. But we’re not trying to make them do this. What we’re doing is giving them an opportunity to see what life would be like if their marriage continues to break down, if they don’t look at rebuilding their skill sets and if they’re not listening to their switch partners. They may walk away with less than they started, or they may give into temptation, but that’s not the goal.”

That doesn’t mean the experts are pushing the original couples to stay in their marriage if things are beyond repair.

“The last thing that we would want would be to attempt to reconnect a couple that’s not healthy, that’s not on the same path together.” Orlando continued. “We are not advocates of divorce, we’re also not advocates of marriage. We’re advocates of happiness and connection in relationships.”

But will Bobby and Rosslyn return to one another at the end of all this? Or is this switch marriage crossing over into a real romance?

Seven Year Switch (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

