'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Admits to Only Selling 7 Homes

Chrishell Stause is keeping her focus on acting. The Selling Sunset star, 41, revealed in a new interview with W Magazine that she hasn't been particularly focused on her real estate career as of late, despite being featured on the Netflix real estate reality series. "As of June, I think I've done seven deals so far in real estate," she told the magazine.

"It's not a ton of deals. I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn't," Stause continued. "I try to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I've worked with in the past." Stause then revealed she's looking forward to returning to her acting roots more moving forward. "I'm actually excited to be able to dip my toe into a little acting and get something in before we go back," she said, adding of her career, "I would never be good at a nine-to-five, anyway."

Stause got her start on soap operas and previously appeared on Days of Our Lives as Jordan Ridgeway from 2013 to 2015. Despite Jordan being killed off on the show in 2020, Stause returned to the soap in 2021 to appear as the ghostly "guilty conscience" of her brother Ben, played by Robert Scott Wilson.

Stause told W Magazine that she definitely still considers herself an actress after breaking out on the reality TV scene with Selling Sunset. "I started in 2005," she said of acting. "It is always going to be that first love for me." The Dancing With the Stars alum added that acting has been less stressful than appearing on reality TV, noting, "You're playing a character and you're not responsible for whether people hate a character who's really mean or crazy. That means you did a good job!"

Stause may not be laser-focused on her real estate career, but she did purchase her own home last year as her own agent. Amid rumors that her boss, Oppenheim Group cofounder Jason Oppenheim, was the real estate agent in the deal, Stause clapped back on her Instagram Story: "I just got told that a story came out about my house, and it says that Jason was the agent on it and I really don't feel like this happens to men. I was my agent. I did it." She continued, "I just want to be very clear: I worked on this. Yes, I used Jason to help me, he's my broker. But I was the damn agent, give me some credit, thank you."