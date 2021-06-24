Chrishell Stause Blasts Claim She Wasn't the Real Estate Agent on Her New Home

✖

Chrishell Stause is making sure people know she's the real deal when it comes to real estate. The Selling Sunset star, 39, took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to blast incorrect reports that claimed she didn't serve as her own real estate agent while purchasing her new home. After some reports surfaced that it was Stause's boss, Jason Oppenheim, who served as the agent on the deal, she took to social media to speak the truth.

"I just got told that a story came out about my house, and it says that Jason was the agent on it, and I really don't feel like this happens to men. I was my agent. I did it," the Netflix star said. "I don't know what happened there. I just want to be very clear: I worked on this. Yes, I used Jason to help me, he's my broker. But I was the damn agent, OK? Give me some credit. Thank you."

Oppenheim backed her up on his own Story, saying, "So I just saw Chrishell's story, where unfortunately there were press articles about the sale of her house that credit me as being the agent that represented her, but that's not the case. Chrishell represented herself. I think it's quite frustrating for her."

Stause explained why it was so important for her to set the record straight later on her Story, writing, "Well, because if they are going to blast all the details of my home out, at LEAST get that right. A fumble on the selling side that they corrected but that no one bothered to fact check before reporting."

"Also I worked really hard on this and it wouldn't hurt to get new possible clients if it's gonna be all over the place," she continued. "Credit where credit is due that's all. It's a constant battle to let people know I am a REAL hard-working agent, not just for TV. And this didn't help." She joked, "After all, I have a house to pay for."

Stause's new Hollywood Hills home is 3,300 square feet with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The reality star has been chronicling her move on social media and promised fans would see more on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset. "Successful moving day!! Excited to show you guys soon," she wrote on Instagram in June. "I have had my hands FULL & I have never been happier or more grateful!! #sellingsunset #season4."