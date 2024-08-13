'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Trailer Teases Tears, Drama and Chelsea Lazkani's Divorce

Selling Sunset is back with a dramatic new season. The agents of the Oppenheim Group return with new drama and a new castmate in the highly-anticipated eighth season of the Netflix hit series, premiering on the streamer Sept. 6.

Chelsea Lazkani's divorce from Jeff Lazkani is at the center of the Season 8 trailer, which Netflix dropped on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Fans who were shocked at Chelsea filing to end her marriage of seven years in March 2024 will get more of the details of their split this season, as one scene in the trailer features Chelsea's work nemesis Bre Tiesi learning some dramatic information about their relationship.

(Photo: Chelsea Lazkani on Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset.' - Netflix/YouTube)

"I did hear something... about Chelsea's husband," one friend can be seen telling Tiesi, who covers her mouth in shock. Chrishell Stause is then seen presumably getting the same news as she gasps and says, "No!" Later in the trailer, Tiesi can be seen walking into a restaurant to meet with Chelsea, saying, "They say don't shoot the messenger... she's definitely going to shoot me." Whatever news gets back to Chelsea certainly makes her emotional, as she can be seen crying in a confessional, saying, "I don't want to do this. I can't do this."

Nicole Young also seemingly has some hot gossip, saying in the trailer, "I heard information that could really affect families, marriages," as agent Amanza Smith shakes her head.

Tiesi's employment status with the Oppenheim Group will also be a point of contention after Season 7 ended with the agent threatening to abandon the real estate group due to problems with Chelsea and with her commission. "I need you back," Oppenheim Group president Jason Oppenheim can be seen telling Tiesi in the trailer. Later, an annoyed Tiesi can be seen looking into the camera as she orders, "Get that camera out of my face, I swear to God."

The Selling Sunset cast also welcomes a new cast member into the mix this season as Alanna Whittaker joins the fray. Longtime cast members Mary and Romain Bonnet also return for Season 8, as does Brett Oppenheim.

Selling Sunset Season 8 premieres Friday, Sept. 6 on Netflix. All previous seasons of the show are currently streaming.