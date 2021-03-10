'Selling Sunset': Mary Fitzgerald Reveals Where Her Friendship With Christine Quinn Stands (Exclusive)

✖

As Selling Sunset fans know, there has been plenty of drama amongst the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group. More specifically, Mary Fitzgerald and Christine Quinn, who once shared a tight bond on the show, have had a bit of a falling out, as seen in Seasons 2 and 3. Fitzgerald recently spoke with PopCulture.com exclusively to discuss her relationships with her cast members on Selling Sunset and, in particular, where her friendship with Quinn stands today as the cast prepares for Season 4 of the Netflix reality show.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to pose a problem for those in the United States, it should come as no surprise that the health crisis has also had an effect on the Oppenheim Group. More specifically, many of the real estate agents have chosen to work from home instead of going into the office, as Fitzgerald explained to PopCulture.com. However, they have still been keeping in touch with one another amidst the pandemic.

Fitzgerald shared, "A lot of the agents have decided to just stay at home and work from home. Heather's [Rae Young's] down in OC, Maya's [Vander's] in Miami. But, I see Heather, Chrishell [Stause], Amanza [Smith], Jason [Oppenheim], Brett [Oppenheim], and Romain [Bonnet], all from the cast, frequently. We talk all the time. All of us are in constant communication."

While Fitzgerald is in close contact with many of her Selling Sunset co-stars, there's one individual whom she isn't in touch with as frequently — Quinn. Still, the Netflix personality is wishing Quinn the best as she navigates her pregnancy journey. (Quinn announced in mid-February that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Christian Richard.) Fitzgerald even shared that she sent a personalized message to her co-star when she first heard about her pregnancy news. (Interestingly enough, Fitzgerald shared this information with PopCulture.com shortly before Quinn criticized her and several other co-stars for not "liking" her pregnancy post on Instagram, per E! News.)

"We are at peace with each other. We are trying to get back to a friendship," Fitzgerald said about her friendship with Quinn. "We haven't talked that much. I heard about her pregnancy through the media, and I did leave her a voice message, and just said how happy I am for her. I can't wait to hear all the details. And so I try my best to keep a positive kind of relationship with her. We're just not as close as we used to be."

She went on to say that she hopes that they can "get back" to where they used to be in terms of their friendship. Additionally, Fitzgerald, who is a mother herself to her adult son, Austin, said that she hopes that Quinn's impending motherhood could help them get back to a positive place in their relationship, adding, "I think certain things change you, where it changes your perspective and what's important in life. And I'm hopeful that this will be an event in her life that will bring us closer together."