'Selling Sunset' Season 4: What We Know

It's been a while since fans have gotten to see the realtors from Selling Sunset back in action. But, you don't have to worry about whether there's more Selling Sunset on the way, as the show was renewed for Season 4. In advance of the show's inevitable season premiere, check out everything you need to know about Season 4.

Season 1 of Selling Sunset originally dropped on Netflix in March 2019. Soon enough, the show became a hit and produced two more seasons, both of which aired in 2020 (Season 2 premiered in May 2020, while Season 3 premiered in August of the same year). The cast includes Chrishell Stause, Christina Quinn, Heather Rae Young, and Mary Fitzgerald, amongst others. Selling Sunset follows the lives of the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles.

Considering that it's been almost a year since Season 3 dropped on Netflix, what is there to know about Season 4? Based on the information that's already been released, fans can expect an exciting season.