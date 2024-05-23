'Selling Sunset': Police Officially Charge Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet

After two separate incidents went public of Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn called the police on her husband. TMZ reports he's formally charged over domestic violence incidents. Luckily for him, he'll avoid felony charges. The Los Angeles City Attorney's office tells the media outlet that Christian Dumontet has been charged with child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violation of a protection order – all of which are misdemeanors. The case was handed over to the City Attorney after the Los Angeles County D.A. found the case did not meet the requirements to constitute a felony, but criminal charges were still found to be appropriate. Christine's attorney, tells TMZ they're extremely satisfied with the decision.

The Netflix star claims that Christine accuses Christian of throwing a bag of glass at her in their L.A.-area home. According to her account, the bag of glass missed her but hit their two-year-old. She called the police as a result. Their son was transported. Her now-estranged husband reportedly returned to the home the following night, despite Christine having an emergency protective order against him. Police were called and he was taken into custody for a second time.

Christian was the one to file for divorce from Christine. She cited irreconcilable differences and asked for sole legal and physical custody of their son. Before his filing, a source told Us Weekly that Christine was "planning on leaving" her marriage. "She's planning on filing for divorce," the insider added.

A separate source told Us Weekly that Christine felt controlled in the relationship. "He never liked that her whole brand was about sex appeal and Christine would often have to lie about what partnerships or photoshoots she was doing so Christian wouldn't have a meltdown," the insider noted, adding that Quinn has "felt unsafe for a while." The source continued: "It has been toxic for several months and Christine has been in distress…It is going to be a long messy road ahead of them, as they both have restraining orders and are not in agreement on plans with their son."