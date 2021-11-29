‘Selling Sunset’ Star Rejects ‘Sick’ Rumors They Faked Pregnancy

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn hit back on Instagram this weekend after a troll accused her of faking her pregnancy after the hit Netflix show chronicled her pregnancy in Season 4. The Oppenheim Group realtor, 33, called the idea “sick” in a quickly-deleted post. Quinn and her husband, Christian Richard, welcomed their first child, Christian Georges Dumontet, in May, days after she shared photos of her baby bump.

“Why did you fake your pregnancy? It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame,” an Instagram user wrote to Quinn on Saturday in a private message, according to a screenshot she posted on Instagram Story. “K y’all are beyond f- sick,” Quinn captioned the screenshot, reports Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/XtineQuinn/status/1464791448415395841?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Although Quinn quickly deleted the post, the How to be a Boss B*tch author turned to Twitter to slam the rumors. “For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful,” she wrote. Quinn also retweeted several of her fans who posted supportive messages and photos she published on social media during her pregnancy. “You can post a picture of giving birth and these conspiracy people still won’t believe you. Kinda of sick,” one fan wrote, with Quinn adding, “So true babe.”

Quinn and Richard welcomed their son in May, and showed her baby bump and baby shower during Selling Sunset Season 4. In one episode from the new season, which was released last week, Quinn spoke to co-stars Vanessa Villela and Amanza Smith about how her son’s birth was a traumatic experience.

“He was coming out sideways, and his umbilical cord was wrapped around him,” Quinn explained “They said his heart rate’s going down. All I hear is, ‘Emergency C-section. Let’s go, let’s go!’ [Christian] was absolutely freaking out… My heart rate was going down, the baby’s heart rate was going down, and then one of the nurses went up to Christian and said, ‘You need to make a priority right now. You have to choose one.’ He was like, ‘Both.’”

She also told Us Weekly in June that she decided to hit pause on growing her family after Christian’s birth was “so, so traumatic.” The experience left her “a little hesitant,” she said, adding, “I really, really want to know I’m healed, and the time is right before we’re thinking about it. But it would be nice.”

Christian was born just two days after she attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED taping. She called holding her son for the first time the “most magical moment” of her life in a PEOPLE interview. “Suddenly, there is a tiny human in my arms,” she said. “It was surreal when I was finally able to hold him and kiss his little nose. I can’t believe that we created this little miracle.”