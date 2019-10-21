See Lindsie Chrisley’s Latest Instagram Photos Amid Dr. Phil Drama, Including ‘Little Rumor’ Post

Lindsie Chrisley’s personal life may be consumed by drama at the moment, but her Instagram paints a different picture. Before getting wrapped up in controversy with her estranged father, Todd Chrisley, and before she gave an emotional Dr. Phil interview on Oct. 17, the former Chrisley Knows Best star was living it up at the North Georgia State Fair and spending time with her family on a summer getaway.

During her interview with Dr. Phil earlier this month, Chrisley had opened up about the details of her family feud, denying her estranged father’s claims that she had an affair with Director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigation Joshua Waite and also claiming that her father threatened to release nude photos and a sex tape showing her cheating on husband Will Campbell with former Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes.

In July, Chrisley had filed a police report against her father, accusing him of blackmailing her if she did not give a deposition about her relationship with Waites. Todd has denied the allegations.

The drama unfolded while Georgia and federal authorities accused Todd and his wife Julie of tax evasion. Officials accused them of owing $2 million in state taxes, but the case ended when they agreed to pay back $77,000. However, they are still facing federal tax evasion charges.

North Georgia State Fair

Chrisley’s most recent post came on Oct. 6, when she and her husband, Will Campbell, attended the North Georgia State Fair.



“There’s a rumor going ’round about me & you Stirring up our little town the last week or two So tell me why we even trying to deny this feeling I feel it, don’t you feel it too?” Chrisley captioned the shot with lyrics from Lee Brice’s “Rumor.”



“There’s a rumor going ’round & ’round & ’round What d’you say we make it true? We make it true Oh, we make it true Well I can shut ’em down, tell ’em all they’re crazy I can do whatever you want me to do, baby,” she continued. “Or you could lay one on me right now We could really give them something to talk about.”



Following her Oct. 17 interview, fans have returned to the post to flood the comments section with messages of support.



“I just watched Dr. Phil. I think you are amazing And that interview shows what a honest, down to earth, true woman you are,” one person wrote. “I’m so sorry you are going through this with ‘family’, with people whom you should never have to question their loyalty. Be strong and stand tall!”



“I think you are handling this whole painful fiasco like a true lady. Continue to keep your head up. We’ll continue to keep you in our prayers. Whats done in the dark shall come to light,” a second person added.

Motherhood

On Sept. 29, Chrisley announced that she had been “chosen to host the launch of [Peanut] in Atlanta, bringing together so many amazing mama’s & friends to celebrate modern motherhood!”



She went on the open up about her experiences with motherhood, writing that “throughout my last six years of motherhood, I’ve learned that motherhood is messy, challenging, crazy, sleepless, & giving, & still unbelievably beautiful…Having a community of supportive women walking along a similar journey has been a game changer!”



Chrisley is mom to son Jackson Campbell, whom she shares with her husband.

‘Thirty. Flirty. Thriving.’

In the midst of all of the drama, Chrisley didn’t let anything stop the celebration of her 30th birthday. On Sept. 22, the reality star took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself clad in a bikini and holding balloons, captioning the snapshot with lyrics from Tim McGraw’s “My Next Thirty Years.”



“I think I’ll take a moment, celebrate my age The ending of an era & the turning of a page Now it’s time to focus in on where I go from here Lord have mercy on my next thirty years,” she wrote. “In my next thirty years I’m gonna have some fun Try to forget about all the crazy things I’ve done Maybe now I’ve conquered all my adolescent fears & I’ll do it better in my next thirty years My next thirty years I’m gonna settle all the scores.”

Paid Sponsorships

On Sept. 15, just a month before her Dr. Phil appearance, Chrisley took to Instagram with a paid sponsorship post for The InfinitiPro by Conair BabyBlast dryer, writing, “I’m so happy I found a dryer that is compact for my travels without having to sacrifice power. The ionic technology helps give me smooth & shiny hair with less frizz!”



Although the post was little more than a paid sponsorship, fans flocked to the comments section to offer Chrisley their support.



“Every family has its issues, but this has gone way too far. You need to take care of yourself and just let the truth come out,” one person wrote. “I am so sorry that you are going through all of this when none of it was really necessary.”



“Lindsie prayers are with you and your family,” added another.

‘Beauty in the messiness’

“Life isn’t meant to be perfect. It is messy & sometimes it is a disaster, but there is beauty in the messiness & there can be peace in the disaster,” she captioned the sweet shot, going on to thank her fans for their support.



“It’s hard to write this without crying, but I wanted to thank each person that has sent me messages, personal friends as well as my social media community,” she continued. “The messages aren’t going unnoticed. I’ve been reassured many times over the last two weeks.”



Just like with more recent posts, the comments section on this photo has been filled with fans sending their support and commenting on the Chrisley family drama.



“Just saw Dr. Phil I can’t believe all the heartache your toxic family has put you through!” one person commented. “You’re so better away from them! You have a good head on your shoulders and better heart very impressed by your behavior! Stay strong and rocking on.”



“You are fierce… you are strong.. you are a warrior! You will come out of this 1,000 x stronger,” another added. “The universe puts situations in our life to challenge us… and everything happens for a reason.. stay true to you!”

‘Life has many ways of testing a person’s will’

“Wow! I never understood the true meaning behind, ‘Life has many ways of testing a person’s will, either by having nothing happen at all or by having everything happen all at once,’ until now,” she wrote in a Aug. 11-dated post.



Chrisley went on to reveal that her son had “a R O U G H start to kindergarten,” thanking “all the parents who listen to [Coffee Convos Podcast] who’ve helped me feel more confident in my decision for Jackson. Life has a way of placing you right where you’re suppose to be & I feel forever grateful & excited for our future.”

‘In the end, only three things matter’

In a post shared in August while vacationing at The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort, Chrisley got candid about life being rough.



“In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived & how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you,” she began. “Over the last week, it’s been rough! Can anyone relate? We’ve had so many new life developments, good & bad.”



“Last week, I shared my struggles with anxiety & the response was overwhelming. I have read every message & relate to all of you for different reasons,” she continued. “Thank you for sharing your stories with me!”



Although this post was shared in early August, months before her Dr. Phil interview, fans have still returned to the photo to comment on the drama.



“Stay strong my friend with what family situation,” one fan encouraged.



“Prayers to u and ur little Family!! I can’t even believe what ur family is doing to u. It is disgusting that they think they are gonna come out on top on this!!” a second wrote. “Stay Strong!”