‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Personality Reveals New Teeth After Big Makeover

Zac Affleck has a new look. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star is proudly showing off his new teeth after getting veneers.

The famous DadToker, 29, shared some behind-the-scenes looks as he and wife Jen Affleck got an upgrade to their teeth. Jen was there for whitening, and to support her husband through his veneers installation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Been wanting to fix my smile for years and 4 seasons of reality tv and enough internet trolls got me to pull the trigger 🤣✊,” Zac wrote on TikTok, with an accompanying video. He also thanked the team that did his work, @drjamesheaton, who also posted about Zac’s veneers in a video set to Sabrina Carpenter’s “When Did You Get Hot?” song.

Jen expressed her excitement for husband’s teeth makeover. “That’s my man 😏🔥,” Jen commented on the post. Other cast members also shared comments. “Looks good dawg!!!” wrote Chase McWhorter, while Dakota Mortensen excitedly commented, “Damn those look incredible brotha! 🔥.”

Fans are anxiously awaiting a fourth season of the show. In November, Deadline reported the Hulu reality series has been picked up for an additional 20 episodes and will premiere in early 2026. Hulu said the show “grew season over season.”

The reality series documents the lives of Utah-based influencers, known as #Momtok, and stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Miranda McWhorter, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Whitney Leavitt. Jeff Jenkins, the show’s producer, told Deadline that the cast already was preparing to shoot through most of 2026.

“If the appetite from the subscribers on Hulu remains high for this franchise, then we’ll probably be shooting chunks of 10 episodes, kind of quasi back-to-back, with that one- or two-month break in between,” he said regarding the show. “We’re very lucky to have an ensemble, like Jessi’s been carrying the ball in [Season 3] with her really intense divorce drama. Taylor Frankie Paul carried the ball in the season before that, so there’s always someone who’s got big story breaking.”