Exclusive: Scotty McCreery on the ‘American Idol’ Reboot

Scotty McCreery first taste of success came when he won the tenth season of American Idol in 2011, releasing his debut album soon after.

He has since released a Christmas album, his 2013 LP See You Tonight and is currently preparing for the release of his next studio album, which includes “Five More Minutes,” his first No. 1 single.

Now, he’s returning to the show that made him famous, though in a bit of a different capacity — McCreery will return to Idol as a mentor, along with country radio personality Bobby Bones.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, McCreery shared his thoughts on the reboot, noting that he’s still a fan of Idol.

“I like it,” he said of the idea of a reboot. “I’m a fan of the show first and foremost. I watched from Season 1 all the way until the last season, so I’m glad I got to be a part of it a few years back. I can’t wait to watch.”

In the midst of all his success, McCreery admits the past few months have been a “whirlwind.”

“It’s been awesome,” he said. “It’s been one great thing after another, and I’m just trying to catch up.”

The 24-year-old also offered his younger self some advice.

“Just loosen up and have fun,” he said. “I was so stiff during Idol. I just didn’t know what was going on, I was like a deer in the headlights. I would have just said ‘Have a good time.’”

“And you’re hanging out with Jennifer Lopez,” he added of the pop star, who served as a judge during his season. “How can you not enjoy it?”

Other country acts set to appear on Idol include Cam and Sugarland, who will duet with Top 24 finalists.

Along with the country acts, artists like Bebe Rexha, Luis Fonsi and Toni Braxton will also duet with the contestants. Rexha’s collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be,” has spent 14 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

