Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Jet to Aspen for New Years

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are spending New Year’s Eve in Aspen, Colorado. The two chronicled their flight on Instagram and were spotted walking around the town Friday.

I’m on a whole new year vibe A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:10am PST

“Ready for 2018,” Richie wrote on Instagram, where she posted a photo of the couple on a tarmac. PEOPLE reports that Richie also wrote “Off to colder places” on her Instagram story.

Ready for 2018 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Dec 29, 2017 at 11:48am PST

As for Disick, he posted a picture of the couple inside their private jet. “I’m on a whole new year vibe,” the 34-year-old wrote.

Disick and the 19-year-old Richie, whose father is singer Lionel Richie, have been romantically linked since May.

Before Christmas, Disick was criticized for posting an “uncomfortable” video of Richie dancing to one of her father’s songs while wearing only a sweater and underwear.

Earlier this week, a source told Hollywood Life that Richie thinks Kourtney Kardashian is still in love with Disick, which is why “she’s being so awful” towards Richie.

“It’s hurtful for Sofia but it’s not doing any damage to her and Scott. Actually it’s kind of pushing them together because they feel like it’s them against the world,” the source said.

A source told Us Weekly Disick and Richie “became official” while in New York in September. By November, Disick was reportedly telling friends he’s “in love” with Richie.

Richie and Kardashian were together for almost a decade and are parents to three children, Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 2. The 38-year-old Kardashian is now dating 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

