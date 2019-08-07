Scott Disick Reveals He Was ‘So Insecure’ While Dating Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick is looking back on his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian over the years in a new preview of this week’s Flip It Like Disick, reflecting on how far he’s come since his younger, more tumultuous years. In a new clip of Disick’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, the former couple sits down together to look back on Disick’s growth as a father to their three children—Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

“I feel like years ago, when I was younger and stuff, I don’t know that I’ve been motivated to do all these things for the kids and build houses for them,” Disick tells Kardashian. “I was just so insecure that everybody would look at me like I’m not cool or young anymore. And now, I couldn’t be happier. But I’ll be honest, I would have never imagined driving the kids to school and stuff.”

“Yeah, no,” Kardashian responds, “you told me all the time you weren’t the soccer dad.”

“Now that it’s part of life and, like, they want me to be there, I’m happy to be there. You know what I mean?” Disick continues, adding to the camera, “I never thought I would have kids at such an early age, but I did, and it’s been a real blessing, because I get to be kind of a cool dad now.”

“It ws really, really, really difficult at first, because I did not know how to be a dad, how to take care of kids and how to be there for them,” he admitted. “I feel pretty confident that I’m able to now, and it’s great.”

Kardashian told the father of her children, “You didn’t really appreciate what you had, and then I think you were also depressed and there were other things going on.”

Disick admitted that losing his parents was a major factor in his maturation, noting he just has “a different life now.”

“You’ve definitely come a long way,” Kardashian acknowledges. “I’m very proud of you.”

Kardashian and Disick have finally gotten to a good place co-parenting since ending their romantic relationship in 2015, with the two even vacationing together alongside Disick’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

“Thank God we’re able to co-parent,” Disick said of his relationship with Kardashian. “You know, I definitely think things have changed a lot and I’m definitely in a different place in my life now. I definitely got a little out of control. And, you know, it’s great that I’m still able to have Kourtney in my life, and we can still coexist and raise our three children together.”

Flip It Like Disick airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

