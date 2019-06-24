Scott Disick Posts Adorable Photo With Kids During Co-Parenting Vacation With Kourtney Kardashian

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick shared a photo with two of his children with Kourtney Kardashian, taken during a recent vacation in Costa Rica with Kardashian.

The photo appears to have been taken on a boat, with 6-year-old Penelope in Disick’s arms. Mason, 9, is sitting next to them. Reign, 4, is not in the photo.

Although Kardashian and Disick are no longer a romantic couple, the parents-of-three often take vacations together. On their latest trip, the former duo are in the Central American country for a quick visit. Sources told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, as well as their children North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1, are along for the ride.

“They are all filming for the show [Keeping Up with the Kardashians],” the source told the magazine last week. “They have a lot of ocean and rainforest activities planned.”

There were a couple glaring absences. The Wests did not bring their newborn, Psalm, on the trip. Psalm is only six weeks old, and it was not until May 17 that Kim shared the first photo of their new son.

Disick’s girlfriend, model Sophia Richie, also missed out on the trip. A source told Hollywood Life that Richie, the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, has no plans to go on trips with the Kardashians and Disick for the rest of the summer.

“She wants to spend time with friends this summer, too and take a big trip with them,” the source said. “She’s still figuring her summer plans out and she has no problem booking something last minute because she can. She and Scott really do a lot of their own thing. That’s important to her.”

Kardashian’s decision to go on trips with Disick was a major topic in a recent episode of KUWTK this month. Her mother, Kris Jenner, told Kim and Khloe Kardashian that she is concerned the trips are a manifestation of Kardashian’s inability to chose between leaving Disick for good and trying to revive their relationship.

“My fear is that she can’t make up her mind. She can’t pick a paint color! That takes months. I’m just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to bite her in the a—,” Jenner said. “And she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott.”

“She doesn’t know what the f— she wants,” Khloe said of her older sister.

“Exactly. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario,” Jenner added.

“It took me a couple of years after [ex-husband Robert Kardashian] and I got divorced but we became the best of friends,” Jenner later told the camera. “So I know a thing or two about being friendly with your ex and co-parenting. But it’s still incredibly challenging, so I worry that somebody is going to get hurt.”

As for Kardashian, she said she did not want to miss making memories with her children. She also said Richie does not cause any drama.

“I know with my parents, as soon as everyone got along, life was so much easier,” Kardashian explained. “It felt like everyone was happy. So as long as everyone’s OK with it, I think it’s amazing we all get to travel together.”

Kardashian said the recent Mexico trip with Disick and Richie was “totally not awkward,” and said they do not plan on taking every trip together.

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Instagram/Scott Disick