Scott Disick Reveals Photo Snuggling Penelope Day After Controversial Post Involving Daughter

Scott Disick brushed off the controversy surrounding a photo with daughter Penelope by sharing another adorable father-daughter moment on Instagram Thursday.

In the new photo, Disick and Penelope, 6, are seen cuddling together on a couch, with Penelope under a blanket. “Living my best life,” Disick wrote in the caption.

The photo was the latest in a series of photos capturing Disick, 35, enjoying life as a father with the three children he shares with Kourtney Kardashian. While many of these photos draw praise from fans, one he shared on Wednesday drew allegations of “racism.”

Disick shared a photo of himself at an Asian restaurant with Penelope, who was seen making a silly face by pulling up her eyelids. Several critics called Disick “racist” for sharing the photo and not stopping his daughter from making the controversial face. Others suggested Penelope was just having some fun.

“Y’all are crazy. she is just being silly. If she was pulling to the side it would be different. Jesus this is what is wrong with this world, let kids be kids,” one person wrote.

“[Oh my God] not racist people need to chill so tired of people using the race card love the picture of father and daughter spending time together,” added another.

“She’s just making a face,” another fan wrote. “Like children do. But I guess you guys never met or seen a child either.”

Disick and Kardashian, 39, were together for a decade before they split in 2015 and co-parent their children, Penelope, Mason, 9, and Reign, 4. The two have remained friends while effectively caring for their children as a cooperative unit, while Disick continues to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Disick is now dating Sofia Richie, the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie. The couple joined the Kardashian-Jenner family on their trip to Aspen, Colorado over the holidays. In November, Kardashian joined the couple for a dinner a source called “tense.”

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page,” the source told PEOPLE. “Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott.”

A source previously told PEOPLE in May that Kardashian trusts the 20-year-old Richie.

“The kids are allowed to spend time with her,” the source said at the time. “Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.”

Photo credit: Scott Barbour/Getty Images