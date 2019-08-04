Scott Disick Celebrates ‘Staycation’ in Bath Tub With Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie‘s fans are used to seeing the couple jetting off to exotic locales, but Richie’s newest photo of the couple is in a more modest location. The two celebrated a “staycation” in a tub on Friday. Disick’s children are in Europe with their mother, Kourtney Kardashian, giving him a chance to relax at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Aug 2, 2019 at 9:38pm PDT

“Staycation… for now,” Richie, 20, wrote in the caption for the photo, which shows the two sitting in a tub in front of two wide-open windows. Both of them are holding cans of Perrier and wearing matching sunglasses. Disick is wearing a white shirt in the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Disick and Rochie are enjoying more time together, Kardashian is enjoying her time in Europe with the children she shares with Disick, 36. The former couple are parents to Mason, 9; Penelope, 7; and Reign, 4.

Disick and Richie started dating in 2017, and Richie has continued to be welcomed by the Kardashian family. Since Kylie Jenner cut Jordyn Woods out of her life, Jenner and Richie have reportedly become close friends, especially after any drama between Kardashian and Richie ended.

“Kylie and Sofia have always run in the same circle and are very close in age, so they’ve bonded a lot through the years,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’ve always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles and grown up around a lot of the same people.”

The insider continued, “[Kylie and Sofia have] gotten a lot closer as of late now that the Kourtney, Scott and Sofia drama has died down. Once any drama between Kourtney and Sofia blew over, Kylie felt more comfortable spending girl time with Sofia again.”

Another source told PEOPLE Richie “has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama” and is a “very loyal friend to Kylie.”

“Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet,” the source said of Lionel Richie’s daughter. “Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn’t a user. She has her own life and doesn’t need anything from friends.”

Richie even joined Jenner and her friends on a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the launch of her new Kylie Skin collection.

Another source told Life & Style this week that Kardashian is surprisingly wary of Richie’s relationship with Jenner. According to this source, Kardashian thinks there needs to be “healthier boundaries” between her and members of the Kardashian family.

“If Scott were to marry Sofia then that would be different,” the source said. “Maybe Kourtney is just feeling a little insecure because her kids love Sofia and now Kylie and Sofia are super tight.”

Richie is getting close to the Kardashians, but do not expect her to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In February, she told Us Weekly she is “very private” and does not plan to appear on the show.



KUWTK returns on Sept. 8 on E! Network.

Photo credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images