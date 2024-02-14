Reality Star Engaged to Businessman Boyfriend for Third Time

Congratulations are in order for Gemma Collins. The Only Way is Essex star and media personality is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Rami Hawash for the third time after he popped the question during their recent Maldives vacations.

"A very beautiful moment I wanted to share with you all. I'm blown away and in a total love bubble right now," Collins, who first began dating Hawash back in 2011, wrote on Instagram alongside a montage video that included the moment Hawash proposed. "I want you all to know the universe will always lead you to who your meant to be with... and girls I didn't have a clue I had no make up ! no bra on !!!! I didn't know it was being filmed I thought I was having a chilled beach dinner."

"You have all been on this huge journey with me !!! I spent so many years not being appreciated for the woman I am !!!! Wasted so much time on the wrong people who took advantage of my good nature heart ... however it lead me to my KING," she continued. "This man APPRECIATES ME one million percent ! And he is man enough for the GC ! X He's always been my biggest weakness and my strength PS ... the ring is HUGE."

The engagement marks the third time Hawash has dropped to one knee and asked Collins to marry him. He first proposed in 2013 by placing an engagement ring in a Christmas pudding. However, after initially saying yes, Collins called off the engagement just four weeks later. After reuniting with Collins seven years later during lockdown, the TOWIE star revealed two years ago that the businessman proposed a second time.

For his third proposal, a source told The Sun that Hawash "had flown out hundreds of roses and there were thousands of petals." Collins, according to the source, "didn't know what was happening until a huge platter of cakes came out and as Gemma started eating her mango dessert, Rami surprised her and said, 'look at that'. He had lit up, 'Will You Marry Me?' on the sand... it was a beautiful natural moment and she couldn't have wished for anything more."

As for what's next for the couple, Collins seemingly hinted that wedding plans are well underway. On her Instagram Stories Tuesday, the star shared a clip of her fiancé and mother at the table for dinner, captioning the clip, "Wedding planning!!!!!! Mother is READY."