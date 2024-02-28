Kristin Cavallari Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari is thrilled to introduce Mark Estes as her new man. A report by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday confirmed that the 37-year-old Laguna Beach star is dating Estes, 24, and the couple had been committed to maintaining their privacy throughout the initial stages of their relationship.

As a source told ET, "Kristin and Mark have been taking things slowly and were keeping things private until the news broke today. Both responded to the rumors, and are fine with the news about their relationship now being public."

Cavallari had shared on her social media pages just hours earlier that she was dating again, roughly two years after her divorce from Jay Cutler was finalized. Cavallari shared a picture of her and Estes tanned from a recent trip to Cabo, in which they appear to be smiling with joy. "He makes me happy," Cavallari wrote for the caption, which quickly garnered 100,000 likes.

According to his Instagram account, Estes, who is believed to have previously played on the football team at Montana Tech University, reposted Cavallari's photo of the two of them quickly after she posted it to her Instagram.

As seen in a video posted on TikTok Tuesday afternoon, Estes and Cavallari set the stage for a playful display of their chemistry as they lip-synched and acted out the lyrics to Gloriana's "(Kissed You) Good Night."

In the video, Cavallari wears a bikini, and Estes dons swim trunks as they dance and embrace by a pool. As the video ends, she jumps into his arms, and then they walk toward the camera. "Ready to fall," Estes wrote as the caption.

Following the end of her nine-year marriage to Cutler, 40, The Hills alum was previously linked to comedian Jeff Dye, singer Chase Rice, and The Bachelor star Tyler Cameron prior to the announcement of this new relationship.

While Cavallari and Cutler had a messy breakup at the time, the couple have since built a healthy relationship as they raise their three children, Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7.

"You guys, I never thought we would get here. I never thought we would get here. I didn't. I'm so happy about it," she said in the fall on an episode of her podcast, Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari. "Oh my god. I'm so happy about it because, you know, everyone wins when parents are on good terms."

"My kids see it, I mean, it's just easier. And listen, I get it. When people's hearts are breaking, it's really difficult. It's really, really difficult, and so, you know, seeing Jay happy is the best," she shared. "That's what I care about because I obviously see the benefits, my kids see the benefits, and yeah, life is really good right now, and I'm so thankful for it."