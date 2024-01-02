'Bachelorette': Rachel Lindsay's Husband Bryan Abasolo Files for Divorce

The Bachelorette stars Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay have split following four years of marriage. Abasolo filed for divorce on Jan. 2, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

A filing by Abasolo, who tied the knot with Lindsay in August 2019 after meeting and falling in love with her on her season of The Bachelorette in 2017, listed New Year's Eve as the date of their separation and requested spousal support.

He also posted a message on Instagram confirming the end of their relationship."If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family," the chiropractor wrote in a message on Jan. 2. "Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far."

According to Abasolo, he and Lindsay decided to "part ways and start anew." "My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man," he continued, "but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."

"I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our families and friends as we figure out our next steps."

Lindsay touched on their relationship in a September 2023 interview with xoNecole, in which she discusses adopting a more protective attitude towards some aspects of her personal life after being criticized over the choice to marry Abasolo.

"I quickly learned that we had to protect what we had and stop trying to prove it to other people and convince people to know what we knew to be true," she said. "I wish I could share more of my relationship. But the moment you do that, you have to continue to provide more and you have to continue to answer."

In September 2022 with The List, Lindsay also discussed the importance of privacy after being asked about the difficulty of transitioning her relationship out of the Bachelorette bubble.

"For us, it was shocking," she said. "You're celebrating the happiest day that you feel of your life, and you're so happy to finally not keep it a secret, and the world is like, 'Okay, but wait, tell me about this breakup. What happened? Why did you make this decision?'"

"It was a very easy decision to say, 'You know what? We are going to have each other's back. We know what we have. We trust in that, and we're going to remove ourselves from the spotlight.'. ... We always found a way to communicate with each other no matter what, and not allow outside influence to determine our relationship. That's been key."

She added, "We've found it's better to share certain things and not everything. I don't want people to be dependent on being fed by what's happening in our relationship. We share what we share; what we don't, we don't. We know we're great, and that's all that really matters."